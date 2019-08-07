Sugar Mills case

NAB summons Maryam today

Ag NNI

LAHORE: The NAB has summoned PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz today (Thursday) in connection with a corruption probe involving Chaudhry Sugar Mills.

In this regard, reliable sources said a questionnaire has also been sent to the PML-N leader seeking details in the case. The Bureau has inquired about how and where the shares were divided since the inception of the mill in 1985. The PML-N leader has also been directed to provide details of contacts with four foreigners in relation to money matters of the mills.

The shareholders namely included UAE’s Saeed Saif bin Jabbar Al-Saudi, UK’s Sheikh Zakauddin, and a Saudi by the name of Hayi Ahmed and UAE’s Naseer Abdullah.

The NAB has also sought details regarding Telegraphic Transfers (TTs) from the PML-N leader. In the last appearance before the accountability body, Maryam failed in satisfying the NAB.