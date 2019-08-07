Punjab to hire again 5,000 teaching interns

LAHORE: The Higher Education Department Punjab will be hiring again around 5,000 College Teaching Interns (CTIs) across the province to meet the shortage of teaching staff in public sector colleges.

Sources privy to the developments said a summary in this regard was recently moved by the HED Punjab for necessary approval with a suggested increase in remuneration for the CTIs from Rs 30,000 per month to over Rs45,000 per month. They further said CTIs would be hired at divisional/district basis in collaboration with the Directorate of Public Instruction (Colleges) and public colleges across the province.

The sources further said government colleges across Punjab were short of 5,000 teachers and for filling this gap the department would be hiring the CTIs purely on contract basis for one complete academic session starting from September 2019. A senior HED official, seeking anonymity, said the increase in the remuneration amount was subjected to the approval of the finance department, adding the increase was suggested in the wake of inflation. He further said since the process of appointing regular lecturers was time consuming, the hiring of CTIs was a kind of stopgap arrangement on a large scale. It is pertinent to mention that basic eligibility criteria for CTI included 16 years of education from HEC recognised institutions while it has been observed during previous years that even those having MPhil qualification apply for these temporary teaching jobs.

HED Special Secretary Sajid Zafar Dall while talking to The News said for the first time the department had introduced quota for persons with disabilities and people from minorities. He said there would be 250 seats of CTIs for minorities and 150 for people with disabilities and added these would be filled in the first round of hiring. He further said the department would offer this internship opportunity to the selected candidates from September 1, 2019 to May 31, 2020.

To a question, he said there was no age limit while the colleges would be completing the hiring process directly on walk-in interview basis.