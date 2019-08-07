NAB unearths Khursheed’s Rs500b assets

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday unearthed assets worth more than Rs500 billion belonging to Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senior leader Khursheed Shah. As per details, the accountability watchdog has acquired important documents, which shows assets of more than Rs500 billion of the PPP leader registered under his alleged frontmen. “Shah has opened as many as 105 banks accounts under his and family members’ name in Karachi, Sukkur and other cities,” the NAB sources said. The properties were made in Sukkur, Rohri and Karachi, according to the document and it further reveals that Glamour Bungalow, Junejo Flour Mills, Mukesh Flour Mills including 83 other properties were made under Shah’s frontman, Pehlaj Rai. More 11 properties were registered under his another frontman Lado Mall and 10 properties were made under name of Hussain Soomro, another frontman of the PPP leader, the document said.

According to the documents available with the NAB, a person namely Umar Jan, also played a vital role for Khursheed Shah. The house and a bombproof car, being used by the PPP leader, are also registered under his name. It may be noted that last week, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had given approval for inquiry against Pakistan People’s Party leader Khursheed Shah.