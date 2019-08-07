Annexation of IHK: Arundhati Roy smacks BJP govt

ISLAMABAD: Widely acclaimed Indian author Arundhati Roy has extensively quoted Indian Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru’s telegrams to his Pakistani counterpart, addresses to the nation and statements in parliament and UN Security Council, pledging that the fate of Kashmir will be decided by its people and India will not annex it unilaterally.

“They can file a charge posthumously against Jawaharlal Nehru too,” she had written in her response to a court order that had directed the Delhi police to file an FIR against her for “waging war against the state”. Her rejoinder had appeared in Indian newspaper, The Hindu, on Nov 28, 2010, which was updated Oct 26, 2016.

When the Modi government has annexed the occupied Kashmir, Arundhati Roy’s comprehensive reply is huge reminder to the BJP government what Nehru had declared not once but for countless times, making at least 14 solemn promises and commitments that the future of Kashmir is going to be decided finally by the goodwill and pleasure of her people. “The goodwill and pleasure of this Parliament is of no importance in this matter, not because this Parliament does not have the strength to decide the question of Kashmir but because any kind of imposition would be against the principles that this Parliament holds.”

“Here is what he [Nehru] said about Kashmir,” she wrote: In his telegramme to the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Nehru said, “I should like to make it clear that the question of aiding Kashmir in this emergency is not designed in any way to influence the state to accede to India. Our view which we have repeatedly made public is that the question of accession in any disputed territory or state must be decided in accordance with wishes of people and we adhere to this view.” (Telegram 402 Primin-2227 dated 27th October, 1947 to prime minister of Pakistan repeating telegram addressed to PM of UK).

In another telegram to the Pakistan prime minister, Nehru said, “Kashmir's accession to India was accepted by us at the request of the Maharaja’s government and the most numerously representative popular organisation in the state which is predominantly Muslim. Even then it was accepted on condition that as soon as law and order had been restored, the people of Kashmir would decide the question of accession. It is open to them to accede to either Dominion then.” (Telegram No 255 dated 31 October, 1947).

In his broadcast to the nation over All India Radio on 2nd November, 1947, Nehru said, “We are anxious not to finalise anything in a moment of crisis and without the fullest opportunity to be given to the people of Kashmir to have their say. It is for them ultimately to decide--And let me make it clear that it has been our policy that where there is a dispute about the accession of a state to either Dominion, the accession must be made by the people of that state. It is in accordance with this policy that we have added a proviso to the Instrument of Accession of Kashmir.” In another broadcast to the nation on 3rd November, 1947, Nehru said, “We have declared that the fate of Kashmir is ultimately to be decided by the people. That pledge we have given not only to the people of Kashmir and to the world. We will not and cannot back out of it.”

In his letter No 368 Primin dated 21 November, 1947 addressed to the Pakistani prime minister, Nehru said, “I have repeatedly stated that as soon as peace and order have been established, Kashmir should decide of accession by Plebiscite or referendum under international auspices such as those of United Nations.” In his statement in the Indian Constituent Assembly on 25th November, 1947, Nehru said, “In order to establish our bona fide, we have suggested that when the people are given the chance to decide their future, this should be done under the supervision of an impartial tribunal such as the United Nations Organisation. The issue in Kashmir is whether violence and naked force should decide the future or the will of the people.”

In his statement in the Indian Constituent Assembly on 5th March, 1948, Nehru said, “Even at the moment of accession, we went out of our way to make a unilateral declaration that we would abide by the will of the people of Kashmir as declared in a plebiscite or referendum. We insisted further that the Government of Kashmir must immediately become a popular government. We have adhered to that position throughout, and we are prepared to have a plebiscite with every protection of fair voting and to abide by the decision of the people of Kashmir.”

In his press conference in London on 16th January, 1951, as reported by the daily ‘Statesman’ on 18th January, 1951, Nehru stated, “India has repeatedly offered to work with the United Nations reasonable safeguards to enable the people of Kashmir to express their will and is always ready to do so. We have always right from the beginning accepted the idea of the Kashmir people deciding their fate by referendum or plebiscite. In fact, this was our proposal long before the United Nations came into the picture. Ultimately, the final decision of the settlement, which must come, has first of all to be made basically by the people of Kashmir and secondly, as between Pakistan and India directly. Of course it must be remembered that we (India and Pakistan) have reached a great deal of agreement already. What I mean is that many basic features have been thrashed out. We all agreed that it is the people of Kashmir who must decide for themselves about their future externally or internally. It is an obvious fact that even without our agreement no country is going to hold on to Kashmir against the will of the Kashmiris.”

In his report to All Indian Congress Committee on 6th July, 1951, as published in the Statesman, New Delhi on 9th July, 1951, Nehru said, “Kashmir has been wrongly looked upon as a prize for India or Pakistan. People seem to forget that Kashmir is not a commodity for sale or to be bartered. It has an individual existence and its people must be the final arbiters of their future. It is here today that a struggle is bearing fruit, not in the battlefield but in the minds of men.

In a letter dated 11th September, 1951, to the UN representative, Nehru wrote, “The Government of India not only reaffirms its acceptance of the principle that the question of the continuing accession of the state of Jammu and Kashmir to India shall be decided through the democratic method of a free and impartial plebiscite under the auspices of the United Nations but is anxious that the conditions necessary for such a plebiscite should be created as quickly as possible.”

As reported by Amrita Bazar Patrika, Calcutta, on 2nd January, 1952, while replying to Dr Mookerji's question in the Indian Legislature as to what the Congress Government going to do about one third of territory still held by Pakistan, Nehru said, “is not the property of either India or Pakistan. It belongs to the Kashmiri people. When Kashmir acceded to India, we made it clear to the leaders of the Kashmiri people that we would ultimately abide by the verdict of their Plebiscite. If they tell us to walk out, I would have no hesitation in quitting. We have taken the issue to United Nations and given our word of honour for a peaceful solution. As a great nation we cannot go back on it. We have left the question for final solution to the people of Kashmir, and we are determined to abide by their decision.”

In his statement in the Indian Parliament on 7th August, 1952, Nehru said, “Let me say clearly that we accept the basic proposition that the future of Kashmir is going to be decided finally by the goodwill and pleasure of her people. The goodwill and pleasure of this Parliament is of no importance in this matter, not because this Parliament does not have the strength to decide the question of Kashmir but because any kind of imposition would be against the principles that this Parliament holds. Kashmir is very close to our minds and hearts and if by some decree or adverse fortune, ceases to be a part of India, it will be a wrench and a pain and torment for us. If, however, the people of Kashmir do not wish to remain with us, let them go by all means. We will not keep them against their will; however, painful it may be to us. I want to stress that it is only the people of Kashmir who can decide the future of Kashmir. It is not that we have merely said that to the United Nations and to the people of Kashmir, it is our conviction and that is borne out by the policy that we have pursued, not only in Kashmir but everywhere.

Though these five years have meant a lot of trouble and expense and in spite of all we have done, we would willingly leave if it was made clear to us that the people of Kashmir wanted us to go. However sad we may feel about leaving we are not going to stay against the wishes of the people. We are not going to impose ourselves on them on the point of the bayonet.” In his statement in the Lok Sabha on 31st March, 1955 as published in Hindustan Times New Delhi on Ist April, 1955, Nehru said, “Kashmir is perhaps the most difficult of all these problems between India and Pakistan. We should also remember that Kashmir is not a thing to be bandied between India and Pakistan but it has a soul of its own and an individuality of its own. Nothing can be done without the goodwill and consent of the people of Kashmir.”

In his statement in the Security Council, while taking part in debate on Kashmir in its 765th meeting on 24th January, 1957, the Indian representative Krishna Menon said, “So far as we are concerned, there is not one word in the statements that I have made in this council which can be interpreted to mean that we will not honour international obligations. I want to say for the purpose of the record that there is nothing that has been said on behalf of the government of India which in the slightest degree indicates that the government of India or the Union of India will dishonour any international obligations it has undertaken.”