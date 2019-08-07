Opp terms India move bigger tragedy than 1971 situation

ISLAMABAD: The opposition parliamentarians on Wednesday termed the Indian move to change the autonomous status of Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) as bigger tragedy than the 1971 situation and India was trying to implement Israeli occupation model in Palestine for IHK.

Addressing the joint sitting of the Parliament, the PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari stated that the deteriorating situation in IHKI was the second major incident after the separation of East Pakistan.

“The PPP was formed for the cause of Kashmir. Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, after negotiations, took back the land from Indira Gandhi,” said Zardari, adding that India will be disintegrated because of Modi’s thinking.

“Muslims of India and IHK now understand the two-nation theory of Quaid-i-Azam,” Zardari said.

“Does India not know there is tailor-made democracy in Pakistan?" he questioned. "If this situation had happened during my tenure, I would have gone to UAE, China, Russia and Iran. We should keep our friends (close)," he said.

Senator Raza Rabbani of the PPP said that since 1947, the Parliament has been kept away from the foreign policy.

“Our failure in foreign policy is because of the fact that Pakistan is losing its credibility in international corridors of powers,” he said.

Rabbani said that today Pakistan is witnessing failure of foreign policy, which has been framed to the exclusion of Parliament resulting in the fact that Pakistan as a state has lost all influence in the corridors of world power. He said that despite Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit, the UAE ambassador gave sanctification to revocation of Article 370 by India, while Malaysian prime minister also said that they would keep engaged. “ This is because the elite sacrificed national interests and gave priority to their interests,” he said.

He regretted that the Prime Minister on Tuesday night constituted a committee which only one elected representative like foreign minister. “This committee is not acceptable to us and it will give zero sum policy,” he said.

He said there should be committees of the Parliament which could take forward foreign policy of the country.

Quoting a statement of foreign minister, he said the National Security Committee (NSC) discussed Article 370, but was not aware that India would take any action in next 24 hours. He said if the US administration was aware of the fact that Kashmir’s special status would be ended, the Pakistani premier was not given any hint.

“I am surprised how Pakistan accepted US offer of mediation between the two countries,” he said, adding that now the US administration is saying it is internal matter of India.

He said it was international nexus between Washington, Tel Aviv and New Delhi. “India is now moving forward to genocide, murder, rape and cleansing,” he said, adding that now India would create new strip like Gaza from where there would be influx of refugees.

He said if India continues state terrorism, it would be genocide of Muslims and they would be converted into minority in Kashmiri Muslims. “This narrative should be conveyed to the world,” he said.

Raza Rabbani called for framing foreign policy in interest of Pakistan, ending role of client state as Pakistan could not afford as client state of any western country, rebuilding credibility of Pakistan in international corridors of power, refuse to accept India as policeman in the region and stop realignment of policy towards Washington.

Opposition Leader in Senate Raja Zafarul Haq said the incumbent government had not taken joint sitting of the Parliament seriously. “When we drew attention of the government to this fact, the prime minister said should he attack India,” he said.

The PML-N leader observed that India despite defying the UN Charter and its resolutions has been trying to become permanent member of the UN Security Council. He said the seven-member committee constituted by the prime minister on Kashmir would remain ineffective unless elected representatives are included in it.

He pointed out that Pakistan committed blunder by staying away from the OIC meeting where India was invited as special guest.

The JUI-F parliamentarian Asad Mahmood said the prime minister did not take Parliament into confidence on his visits to the United States, China and other countries. He questioned why the Pakistan government could not activate its international lobby in an effort to stop India from undertaking brutal acts in Kashmir.

The JUI-F leader said the prime minister demonstrated non-seriousness when it comes taking parliamentary leaders into confidence on India’s February 26 action. “The same attitude was shown yesterday when joint sitting remained suspended for five hours,” he said.

He maintained the people of Pakistan were morally and diplomatically standing with their Kashmiri brothers. “If America could not conquer Afghanistan by use of force then how India can suppress Kashmiri people,” he said.

Senator Sirajul Haq of the Jamaat-e-Islami said next claim of India would be on Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan if the PTI government does not take effective measures in the wake of India’s action and its aggressive designs, saying that Kashmir was matter of life and death.

Sirajul Haq said that abrupt statement of President Trump about his offer of mediation between Pakistan and India was pre-planned. “Learning from the history, it will be unwise and useless to believe in assurances of the US government,” he said.

He proposed the government to call an international conference and also form 120 delegations of parliamentarians for international lobbying.

The PML-N parliamentary leader in the Senate Mushahidullah Khan said that it was matter of fact and history that Kashmir could not be vital part of India as they claim.

He extended categorical support to the armed forces and other institutions on Kashmir and lauded their sacrifices for the motherland.

The PML-N senator observed that with its action, now India had done away with secularism and moving towards disintegration.

During his speech, Senator Mushahidullah exchanged harsh remarks with the federal minister Fawad Chaudhry which later were expunged by the chair.

The PML-N parliamentary leader in the National Assembly Khawaja Asif said Prime Minister Imran Khan gave many references from history, but one should also learn from history. He said the present government in Pakistan followed a policy of appeasement with India which resulted in recent Indian action. He alleged the Indian prime minister never received calls from his Pakistani counterpart. “Imran Khan was attaching hopes with Modi when he said with his election, he will give solution of Kashmir issue,” he said.

Khawaja Asif said instead of referring to history, the prime minister should give his government’s future plans. He questioned ‘meaningful’ silence of the Prime Minister 24 hours after Indian action, saying the premier before his US visit was aware as to what is going to happen.

He said there was complete failure of Kashmir policy because the government in Pakistan wanted to appease the Indian leadership. He said that joint sitting of the Parliament should give strong message for people of Kashmir.

Former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said that Kashmir is unfinished agenda of 1947 partition.

“India is using full might to continue its occupation on Kashmir and now it is becoming a human tragedy,” he said.

Ex-interior minister Senator A Rehman Malik said it was nexus between Modi and US which brought Pakistan in grey list of the FATF. He said he wrote a letter to the FATF to tell the forum of state terrorism of India, but they responded that they deal with policy matters.

Khawaja Saad Rafique of the PML-N said that India was following policy of changing majority into minority. He questioned how Pakistan, which is facing economic turmoil and political divide, could be able to face biggest challenge to the country. He said the opposition parties, despite all the bitterness, were ready to stand with the government for the sake of Kashmir cause.

He said that ‘Kashmir Banay Ga Pakistan’ should be slogan for August 14, the Independence Day of Pakistan.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed in his speech said that recent action from India is the most important development for South Asian subcontinent since 1971 which changed the geography of region. He said that India was trying to implement Israeli occupation model in Palestine for IHK, changing demography, transforming majority into minority.

He said that Pakistan government was caught by surprise, although Modi had publicly announced his intentions in his manifesto.

“We were taken in by Trump’s mediation offer, actually it was a decoy and deception, as the US knew beforehand about Indian moves, otherwise Trump would have condemned it, like China has done,” he observed.