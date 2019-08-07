ICC probing Umar Akmal’s spot-fixing complaint

ISLAMABAD: The International Cricket Council (ICC) and tournament organisers are working on the Test-discard Umar Akmal’s registered complaint where he alleged that he was approached during the Canadian T20 League for spot-fixing.

Umar brought the matter into ICC and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) notice that a former Test cricketer, who now resides in USA, had approached him for spot fixing during Canadian League.

“Yes, we have been communicated by Umar that he has been approached. He registered the same complaint with the ICC, the moment he was approached. The matter is under ICC investigation. It is the ICC and event organizers who are to investigate the matter as the PCB is not a stakeholder in that league. Once the ICC takes its courses of action we will follow and act on that,” a PCB official when approached said.

He said it was encouraging to see players bringing the matter with ICC and respective board at the earliest. “Umar did a good job by immediately informing ICC and PCB. These players are now mature and knowledgeable. The matter is now with the ICC and it is the ICC which will take the next step with the help of organisers.”