Archer takes six-for, hits ton

LONDON: Jofra Archer tuned up for a likely Test debut at Lord’s next week with a six-wicket haul for Sussex’s 2nd XI in his first red-ball appearance for nearly 11 months, before hitting a 99-ball 108 for good measure.

In the bucolic surrounds of Woodmancote, in rural West Sussex, Archer took two early Gloucestershire wickets with the new ball, before adding four more across two further spells in the morning session to end with 6 for 27. In all, he bowled 12.1 overs, and looked fully fit, coming in off his full run-up with good pace and hostility.

Archer came in at No. 6 with Sussex teetering at 52 for 4, but after being dropped at slip on 13, he punished George Drissell’s offspin and scored freely off the seamers to reach his first hundred in a Sussex shirt.

He suffered a glancing blow from an Adrian Neill bouncer after reaching his hundred, but continued batting after a quick concussion test from Sussex’s physio.Archer missed out on the England XI for the defeat at Edgbaston, having been named in the 14-man squad despite playing through the pain of a side strain for the majority of the World Cup. With James Anderson ruled out of the second Test, he is now in line to make his debut.