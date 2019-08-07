Jashan-e-Azadi roller sports event ends

LAHORE: Jashan-e-Azadi roller sports event concluded under the auspices of Divisional Sports Office Lahore at Roller Sports Academy, Engineers Sports Club, Engineers’ Town on Wednesday.

According to results, Yasir emerged winner in Jashan-e-Azadi Speed Boys’ Senior category and Afeen Shah in Speed Boys Junior category. Ansa Iqbal excelled in Artistic Skating Senior Girls category while Noor Fatima in junior girls category.The title of artistic skating senior boys went to Awais Ahmed while in junior boys’ category, Lucy Ibrahim was declared triumphant.

Divisional Sports Office Lahore also organized Jashan-e-Azadi Archery Championship at a local school on Wednesday. More than 50 boys and girls took part in the championship. Young archery players showed their wonderful talent during the event. The participating archery players, on this occasion, expressed their determination to excel at higher level archery events.

Meanwhile, District Sports Department Rahimyar Khan also organized a Jashan-e-Azadi District Football Tournament in Rahimyar Khan on Wednesday.In the first match, Liaqatpur Academy football team outplayed Young Academy by 2-0. Qazafi Club edged out Young Baloch Football Club by a narrow margin of 1-0 in the second encounter. Principal Nice College Rahimyar Khan Ihsan Ullah was the chief guest on this occasion.