Arthur ‘disappointed and hurt’ after being axed

KARACHI: Mickey Arthur said he was “disappointed and hurt” on Wednesday as he was axed as Pakistan coach following an underwhelming World Cup.

Arthur, who has been linked with a move to England, said he had done his best with Pakistan who narrowly failed to reach the World Cup semi-finals.“I am extremely disappointed and hurt,” the South African told AFP shortly after the Pakistan Cricket Board announced his departure.

“I did my wholehearted effort to lift Pakistan cricket,” he added. Arthur’s contract expired after last month’s World Cup, won by hosts England, and he had asked for a two-year extension. But Pakistan Cricket Board chief Ehsan Mani said Arthur and his coaching staff, including assistants Grant Flower and Azhar Mahmood, were all out.

Pakistan lost heavily to arch-rivals India at the World Cup but finished with a record of five wins from nine matches, including one game that was rained off. They scored 11 points and were unlucky to be pipped to the semifinals by New Zealand — who also had 11 points — on net run-rate. Arthur said he “brought on a whole new team of young players”. “We also became world number one in Twenty20 cricket in this period, which was an achievement,” he said.