Mishael to represent Pakistan in World Swimming

LAHORE: National swimmer Mishael Ayub, who is being supported by Bilquis and Abdul Razak Dawood Foundation (BARD), has been selected by the Pakistan Swimming Federation to compete in the 18th FINA World Aquatics Championships held recently in Gwangju.

Swimming at a major FINA event is a prerequisite to swimming at the Olympics.Mishael collected a total of 955 FINA points at the event, achieving a personal best time in the highly competitive 100m freestyle with a time of 1:05 seconds. She hopes to improve further on this and other times in the future and credits her coach and her support team.

Mishael said there needed to be more sponsorship for sportsmen and women. The BARD Foundation has played a significant role in this regard, she added.

“Simply the experience of swimming alongside swimmers of the calibre of Sarah Sjostrom, Caeleb Dressel, Katie Ledecky and others is an extremely exciting experience,” Mishael Ayub, 17, told The News. She, along with Pakistan’s top swimmers Bisma Khan and Haseeb Tariq, had been selected for the FINA event on the basis of performances over the past year, and at least two of these swimmers are likely to be selected for the Olympic Games in Tokyo next year by the PSF.

It was the foundation that picked Mishael as is one of the fortunate few to have been sponsored and supported when she was sent to the Club Natacio Sabadell in Spain to train at championship standards. “Of course, the Olympics is a dream for every swimmer,” said Mishael. She added that the World Championships gave a very good idea of what it was like to compete against the world’s best.

“We need a better sporting structure and more resources for swimming if we are to compete at the same levels as those at the top.”