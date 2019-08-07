A unanimous decision by Cricket Committee: PCB fires Arthur-led team management

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday axed the national team management including head coach Mickey Arthur, bowling coach Azhar Mahmood, batting coach Grant Flower and trainer Grant Luden of their duties by not renewing their contracts.

The PCB Cricket Committee, which met on Friday with PCB Managing Director Wasim Khan in the chair, was unanimous in its recommendations for a revamp of the coaching set-up. The recommendations were forwarded and discussed with PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani, who approved the changes.

The time their relieving statement was released, a number of names are being speculated who would most likely take the reins of the team at different positions. The names includes country’s former Test captain Misbahul Haq as head coach, Mohammad Akram as bowling coach and Andy Flower as batting coach.

The Cricket Committee finalised its recommendations after its second meeting on Tuesday following the Pakistan team’s poor performance in the recent World Cup where they failed to reach the semifinal stage.

The PCB, as part of the recruitment process, will now advertise the four available roles and will invite high-level applications from interested candidates, a press release stated. Misbah is also PCB’s cricket committee alongside Wasim Akram. The duo had suggested that there is a time for a new role. The 44-year-old Akram is working as a chief coach for the domestic team – Habib Bank Limited (HBL). He had also been involved with Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Peshawar Zalmi as a coach.

“I am thankful to the PCB Cricket Committee for submitting their recommendations following an exhaustive and detailed review process. The committee comprised individuals who possess tremendous acumen, experience and knowledge.

The unanimous recommendation of the Committee was that it was time for new leadership and a fresh approach. I am happy to accept their strong recommendations,” Mani said.

“On behalf of the PCB, I want to sincerely thank Mickey Arthur, Grant Flower, Grant Luden and Azhar Mahmood for their hard work and unwavering commitment during their tenures with the national men’s team. We wish them every success in their future endeavors.

Arthur’s contract expired after last month’s World Cup, won by hosts England, and the South African had asked for a two-year extension. Arthur, 51, was in charge of Pakistan team since May 2016 and led Pakistan to the 2017 Champions Trophy title. Azhar Mahmood, who was appointed as the bowling coach in November 2016, thanked the PCB for the opportunity.