British Airways cancels flights following IT failure

LONDON: British Airways was forced to cancel around 100 flights to and from London airports on Wednesday after it suffered “a systems issue”. Reports suggested at least 18,000 passengers were grounded after the services in and out of Gatwick and Heathrow -- Britain´s busiest airports — were cancelled. More than 200 other BA flights were delayed, according to the BBC. The airline declined to give a number of flights affected. BA blamed “a systems issue which has resulted in some short-haul cancellations and delays from London airports”. It later said the issue had been resolved, and apologised to affected passengers. “Our teams have been working tirelessly to get the vast majority of customers on their way, with most of our flights departing,” it said.