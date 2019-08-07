All-natural and low-sugar: kombucha takesthe US by storm

NEW YORK: The recent US kombucha craze has been fermenting for decades. All-natural, low-sugar, and packed with supposed health benefits, the once-niche drink has invaded grocery stores, supermarkets and cafes. US sales of the cloudy, bubbly beverage reached $412 million in 2018 according to Nielsen data, up 42 percent from the year before. The now-ubiquitous fermented drink, whose exact origins are unknown, is even stocked by the American retail giant Walmart. Across the United States, it´s not uncommon to find shops offering up to 10 different brands. For Alex Ingalls, who founded Pilot Kombucha in 2015, the buzzing popularity of the slightly alcoholic drink (the kind sold in stores only has 0.5 percent alcohol content) is due to “a mix of things.”