Brazil court orders Lula’stransfer to Sao Paulo jail

SAO PAULO: A judge in Brazil on Wednesday ordered the transfer of jailed leftist icon Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to a prison in Sao Paulo, citing the inadequacy of the current facility. The ex-president is serving eight years and 10 months for accepting a bribe as part of a massive kickback scheme involving state oil giant Petrobras. Since April 2018, Lula has been incarcerated at the federal police headquarters in the southern city of Curitiba, where a group of supporters has been camped out to demand his release. Police have requested Lula´s transfer, claiming the presence of “antagonistic groups” outside the facility had stretched security resources, Federal Judge Carolina Lebbos said. Another issue was the design of the federal police headquarters, which was not suitable for long-term prisoners. Lula is living in a room, not a cell. Lebbos said Lula would be transferred to Sao Paulo where he would be closer to family and have better conditions for “resocialization”.