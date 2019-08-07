close
Thu Aug 08, 2019
AFP
August 8, 2019

'Indestructibl' tardigradesmay be alive on the Moon

World

AFP
August 8, 2019

WASHINGTON: There may be life on the Moon after all: virtually indestructible beings that can withstand extreme radiation, sizzling heat, the coldest temperatures of the universe, and decades without food. These terrifying-sounding creatures aren´t aliens but in fact microscopic Earthlings known as tardigrades, who likely survived a crash landing on the lunar surface by Israel´s Beresheet probe in April, the organization responsible for their trip said Tuesday. Based on an analysis of the spacecraft´s trajectory and the composition of the device the micro-animals were stored in, “we believe the chances of survival for the tardigrades...are extremely high,” Nova Spivack, founder of the Arch Mission Foundation, told AFP. The non-profit is dedicated to spreading backups of human knowledge and Earth´s biology throughout the Solar System, a quest it likens to the creation of an “Encyclopedia Galactica” as a gift to the future.

