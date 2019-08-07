Evidence of ‘Herculean’ parrotfound in New Zealand

WELLINGTON: The remains of a super-sized parrot that stood more than half the height of an average human and roamed the earth 19 million years ago have been discovered in New Zealand. Judging by the size of the leg bones, the bird would have stood about one metre (39 inches) tall and weighed up to seven kilograms (15.5 pounds), according to a report by an international team of palaeontologists published in the latest edition of Biology Letters. “It could have flown but we´re putting our money on it being flightless,” Paul Scofield, the senior curator of natural history at Canterbury Museum, told AFP Wednesday. When the bones were found in 2008 no one was certain what they were, and they spent 11 years gathering dust on a shelf until the team looked at them again earlier this year. “The thought they were from a giant parrot did not enter our minds. We thought it could be some type of eagle until we went back and looked at it again,” Scofield said. The parrot has been named Heracles inexpectatus to reflect its Herculean size and strength — and the unexpected nature of the discovery.