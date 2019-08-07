Saudi Arabia prepares for Haj

MAKKAH, Saudi Arabia: More than 2.5 million Muslims will on Friday begin the annual Haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Makkah, Saudi Arabia. Crowds of worshippers have already begun to gather in Makkah in the days ahead of the Haj, the focal point of the Islamic calendar.

“It´s the first time I´ve felt something so strongly — it´s striking,” said 40-year-old Indonesian pilgrim Sobar in rudimentary Arabic. More than 1.8 million visitors had arrived by midday local time on Tuesday, authorities said. Crowds of faithful from across the world wore flowing white robes as they descended on the holy city.

The pilgrims will undertake religious rites that have remained unchanged since the founding of Islam 14 centuries ago. “Islam united us. We are all together... so that´s why I´m very happy,” said Leku Abibu, 46, a Ugandan mechanic who wore a beige salwar kameez. “I´m enjoying it here.” Haj is one of the five pillars of Islam and Muslims must perform it at least once in their lives if they can afford to. “There are all nations of the world, all languages. There are no differences between us,” said Nurul Jamal, a 61-year-old pilgrim from India.