Twitter reveals unauthorized data use

PARIS: The social network Twitter said overnight that user´s personal data had been used for advertising purposes, without their consent and despite dedicated settings to counteract such events.

A Twitter statement said the fault was corrected Monday and that an investigation was being conducted to determine how many people had been affected, while advising users to verify their data sharing settings.

The situation involved two cases, the first one arising if users clicked or viewed an advertisement for a mobile application and then interacted with it since May 2018. “In that case, we may have shared certain data (e.g., country code, if you engaged with the ad and when, information about the ad, etc) with trusted measurement and advertising partners, even if you didn´t give us permission to do so,” the statement said.

The second case involved Twitter showing people ads “based on inferences we made about the devices you use, even if you did not give us permission to do so,” it added. In that case, data was not used outside the company and did not contain personal information such as passwords or e-mail accounts, according to Twitter.

Twitter apologised for not respecting users´ choices, and insisted that it was “taking steps to make sure we don´t make a mistake like this again.”