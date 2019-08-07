Pique ‘would be delighted’ with Neymar return

BARCELONA: Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has urged former team-mate Neymar to speak out if he wants to return to the Catalan club.

The 27-year-old Brazil forward has been linked with a return to the Nou Camp, possibly initially on loan, following his world-record £198million move to Paris St Germain two years ago. Pique, speaking in Miami on his club’s pre-season North American tour, did little to quell the speculation.

“I think he’s a great player, he knows the dressing room, the city and the club,” the Spain international said, quoted by sport.es. “There are people who were dissatisfied with the way he left, but there are many people who were very satisfied with his performances.”