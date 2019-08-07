5th August will always be remembered as black day: JKLF

LONDON: Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), UK, said on Wednesday that August 5 will always be remembered as a black day when the so-called largest democracy of the world annexed the entire occupied Jammu and Kashmir in utter disregard of international law and legality.

“On this day millions of sons and daughters of this beautiful but unhappy land were imprisoned in their homes by 820,000 Indian military and paramilitary troops at the point of gun under orders from a communalist and hegemonic BJP/RSS government in Delhi,” said a statement issued by Prof Zafar Khan, Chairman Diplomatic Bureau, JKLF.

“On this day millions of the citizens of Jammu Kashmir were not treated as members of humanity. This day will also be marked as a black day because on this day the BJP/RSS government, under the erroneous rule of might is right, disregarded the international law and legality, and forcibly annexed a country and its people whose political status is yet to be determined by themselves through the exercise of their fundamental, inherent and inalienable sovereign right to self-determination,” it added.

It said India has thrown an open challenge to the world community by completely disregarding its obligations under the United Nations Charter, adding: “The legitimate and just struggle to regain the lost sovereign right of free will, by people of Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh, will continue until victory.”