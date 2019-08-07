Johnson urged to commit to voluntary living wage for govt workers

LONDON: Prime Minister Boris Johnson is being urged to press ahead quickly with a commitment for government departments and contractors to pay the voluntary living wage.

The Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) said tens of thousands of workers in government departments and contractors are paid less than the voluntary rate, which is higher than the statutory figure.

PCS members who work for contractors at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy are currently taking indefinite strike action over demands which include payment of the London living wage.

Mark Serwotka, general secretary of PCS said: “We welcome the Prime Minister’s commitment to the living wage for members working in government departments and their contractors, but our low-paid members now need action, not words.

“We have now written to him and asked him to honour this commitment, and intervene with the Treasury and government departments and ensure that they become living wage employers.”

The union said it was following up on comments made by Johnson in the Commons last week. Shadow chancellor John McDonnell said: “Having been Prime Minister for just two weeks, Boris Johnson looks set to break yet another promise.

“He’s said that new government department workers and contractors, many of whom are outsourced and are taking strike action over atrocious terms and conditions, should be paid the living wage - he must honour that basic commitment.

“This out-of-touch Prime Minister, who couldn’t even say what the living wage was in June, should listen to the demands of PCS and take steps immediately to ensure that his government pays the living wage to all people it employs.”