Sikhs body fears genocide in Kashmir

LONDON: Condemning India’s illegal move of abrogating special status of occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the World Sikh Parliament (WSP) called upon the world powers on Wednesday to realise that the right-wing agenda in India was quickly paving the way to further military conflict with not only Pakistan but also with China. It also feared that the Modi government might launch military crackdown and resort to genocide of innocent Kashmiris.

In a statement, it said: “These moves by New Delhi are overseen by a massive military build-up aimed at terrorising the very people whose destiny, like that of the Sikhs in recent decades, is being stolen by a Hindutva agenda bent on creating a Hindu state extending well into the territories of neighbouring national homelands.”

Having experienced the same pattern of betrayal, Sikhs were promised a homeland in independent India only to be denied even recognition as a nation as well as a distinct religion post 1947, it said, adding: “We now also apprehend a massive military crackdown of genocidal proportions in Kashmir, as was used to suppress the Sikh self-determination struggle in the decade after India’s invasion of Punjab in June 1984”.

The WSP urged the international community to intervene urgently to prevent the deaths of tens of thousands of non-combatant Kashmiris at the hands of Prime Minister Modi’s henchmen.

It further said both neighbouring states of Pakistan and China had warned India that its Article 370 abrogation and annexation moves were not only illegal but constituted a direct challenge to their own longstanding territorial claims. “The prospect of these three nuclear armed powers turning to full scale war to ‘resolve’ the crisis is both real and alarming,” it said, pointing out that such a conflict would devastate the Sikh homeland in (East) Punjab.

It said the only realistic long term prospect of resolving territorial disputes and avoiding catastrophic conflict in the region was to implement the right of self-determination in both Kashmir and (East) Punjab so that buffer states representing the democratic mandate of the people can take shape and prevent a war that may cost tens of millions of lives.