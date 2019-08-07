close
Thu Aug 08, 2019
August 8, 2019

Imran discusses IHK situation with Johnson in phone call

Top Story

A
APP
August 8, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has telephoned his British counterpart Boris Johnson, during which the two leaders discussed the “serious situation” in Indian occupied Kashmir, No 10 said in a statement.

The Downing Street press release said Prime Minister Boris Johnson received a call from Prime Minister Khan on Wednesday. Prime Minister Khan’s office in Islamabad confirmed the call took place, without sharing details of their discussion.

A Downing Street Spokesperson said: “The Prime Minister [Boris Johnson] received a call from Prime Minister Imran Khan of Pakistan today to congratulate him on his new role.“The leaders discussed the serious situation in Kashmir and agreed on the importance of maintaining dialogue. And they underlined their continued commitment to the bilateral relationship between the UK and Pakistan.”

