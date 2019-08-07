Pak MPs unanimously denounce Indian move on Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: A joint session of Parliament on Wednesday unanimously condemned the “illegal, coercive and unilateral Indian attempt” to change the status of disputed Kashmir by repealing and revoking laws guaranteeing special autonomies for the denizens of the occupied region.

In a resolution adopted unanimously, Parliament stressed that irresponsible and aggressive actions by India posed a grave threat to peace, security and stability in South Asia.

The resolution urged the United Nations Human Rights Council to constitute a Commission of Inquiry (CoI) to investigate gross and consistent human rights violations in Indian-occupied Kashmir (IoK) being committed by the occupation forces with impunity.

The resolution stressed that Kashmir was an internationally acknowledged dispute on the agenda of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and categorically stated that such coercive measures could not change its disputed status.

It condemned the deployment of more troops in IoK, firing and shelling across the Line of Control (LoC), and the use of cluster munitions by the Indian troops in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The resolution opposed Indian plans to change the demographic composition of IoK, as well as the stripping of Kashmiris of their inherent and established rights of citizenship, permanent residence, acquisition of property, employment and education as guaranteed under the Indian constitution and UNSC resolutions.

It stated that the forcible transfer of population and demographic changes in the occupied territory constituted war crimes, ethnic cleansing and genocide under the Geneva Convention. The resolution reaffirmed and upheld the inalienable right to self-determination of Kashmiris as enshrined in the UNSC resolutions and as protected by international law saying that there were three parties to the Jammu and Kashmir dispute — Pakistan, India and Kashmiris.

It said Kashmiris had yet to exercise their free will through a plebiscite to determine their political future as mandated by the UNSC resolutions. It recalled that the relevant resolutions clearly stated that the final disposition of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute would be made in accordance with the will of the people expressed through the democratic method of a free and impartial plebiscite under the auspices of the United Nations.

The resolution emphasised that the enforcement and legitimacy of resolutions of the UNSC could never be diluted by unilateral actions.It expressed grave concern over the massive clampdown in IoK through additional massive deployment of 180,000 troops in recent months in IoK, which was already the most militarised zone in the world. The resolution condemned the imposition of curfew in the IoK, arrest of Kashmiri leaders and suspension of communication services including internet and mobiles and demands immediate release of Kashmiri leaders subjected to torture and inhumane treatment.

The resolution warned the international community about any false flag operations to malign Pakistan in the context of “terrorism” and asserted that its people and armed forces remained vigilant and prepared to respond firmly to any misadventure by India across the LoC and the Working boundary.

It reaffirmed Pakistan’s political, diplomatic and moral support to the people of IoK for the realisation of their legitimate right to self-determination; declared that the people of Pakistan will always stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of IoK in their valiant struggle against Indian oppression.

The resolution demanded lifting of its information and communications blackout in IoK, to end prolonged curfew regime, stop ruthless cordon and search operations, immediately release the Kashmiri leadership and restore civil liberties and fundamental freedom of Kashmiris.

It demanded India to honour its own commitment to the UNSC, Kashmiris and international community, and called upon the UNSC to take cognisance of the killings and massacres in IoK that posed a serious threat to peace and security in the region.

The resolution called upon the Organisation of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to convene an extraordinary high level session immediately to take cognisance of India’s illegal and unilateral actions in the IoK, urged the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and world parliaments to censure the Indian Parliament’s role in violating UNSC resolutions and facilitation of unlawful actions in the IoK.

The resolution reiterated the strong conviction of Pakistan that the Kashmir dispute would be resolved only through dialogue and diplomacy and in accordance with international law; and asked India to discard the highly perilous path of military coercion, war-mongering, state terrorism and brute force in the occupied territory; called upon the International Community to warn India to refrain from undertaking any irresponsible, unilateral actions that may lead to a dangerous escalation that will have far reaching impact not only for South Asia but the entire world.