Six killed, 100 hurt as Indian troops fire on protesters in held Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: At least six people were killed and over 100 wounded in Indian-held Kashmir on Wednesday after Indian troops opened fire on protesters who defied a massive security lockdown imposed on the disputed region by the Hindu nationalist BJP government.

New Delhi stripped the disputed Himalayan region of its seven-decade-long semi-autonomous status on Monday through a contentious presidential decree, just hours after it imposed a crippling curfew on the valley.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, despite a strict curfew and a heavy deployment of Indian troops, Kashmiris poured into the streets in Srinagar, Pulwama, Baramulla and other parts of the occupied territory to protest against the abrogation of Article 370 by India.

The troops fired bullets, pellets and tear gas shells on the protesters, killing at least six of them and injuring many others. At least six people were admitted to a Srinagar hospital with gunshot wounds and other injuries, a source at the facility told AFP.

During the sporadic protests, one youth chased by police jumped into a river and died. Authorities continue to insist the region is peaceful, although media reports said more than 100 people including political leaders and activists have been arrested for being a “threat to the peace”.

Locals and even security personnel fear that once the curfew lifts, unrest will break out as protesters vent their anger and frustration at the Indian government’s action.“You can’t hold a state under curfew forever,” Iltija Javed, daughter of detained former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, told AFP from Srinagar.

“I’m sure people in the valley are not going to take this lying down.” Along with Mufti, Omar Abdullah and regional party leader Sajad Lone were placed under house arrest at the weekend and then reportedly taken to a guesthouse by authorities.

With phone and internet services still cut and movement around Kashmir restricted, it is difficult to gauge how residents feel about their loss of autonomy — if they know at all. But those that AFP spoke to were fearful about what will happen next.

“Not even in my wildest dreams had I thought India would ever do this to us. I have lost every hope in the Indian democracy and there’s a sense of hate for them now,” said Srinagar local Shahnawaz Hussain.

There is already hostility towards scores of migrant labourers lugging heavy bags as they look for transport out of the territory. “Go back from here, this is our land,” voices shout from a nearby building.

“We know Kashmir is seething, it will explode into violence but we don’t know when,” an Indian security official told AFP on condition of anonymity. “I don’t know how the lockdown can be lifted without an explosion of protests.”

He told AFP the satellite phones issued to around 300 administration and police officers were barely working, adding: “It’s as if some invisible natural calamity has hit us.”

Meanwhile, soldiers man checkpoints about every 100 metres on main roads and only people in essential jobs are allowed to leave their homes. Large coils of razor wire cut off neighbourhoods as thousands of paramilitary troops patrol the streets.

Most shops are closed and residents said no fresh produce is arriving.Pigeons and stray dogs in the scenic squares are untroubled by tourists, who fled in droves over the weekend after authorities ordered them to leave.

An oft-repeated sentiment expressed by locals to AFP is they have lost their identity. “We are doomed, we have lost our identity today... We never felt like Indian citizens but now ‘officially’ this is India,” Srinagar resident Mohammed Asif, 28, said.

For university student Adil Ahmad, from central Kashmir’s Budgam district, the development is nothing short of a “calamity”. “There’s no hope for the future. May God help us,” he said.