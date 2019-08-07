Pakistan expels Indian envoy, suspends trade

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan announced on Wednesday it was expelling the Indian High Commissioner and suspending bilateral trade with India, days after New Delhi stripped the disputed Kashmir region of its special autonomy.

“We will call back our ambassador from Delhi and send back their” envoy, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi announced in televised comments.He spoke at the joint sitting of Parliament as the government released a statement following a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) declaring that Pakistan would suspend trade with India in a downgrading of diplomatic ties between the two countries. The NSC meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Prime Minister’s Office, discussed the situation arising out of unilateral and illegal actions by the Indian government and the situation inside the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir and along the Line of Control (LOC).

Prime Minister Khan directed that all the diplomatic channels should be activated to expose brutal Indian racist regime, its design and human rights violations. He also directed the armed forces to continue vigilance.

The committee also decided to review the bilateral arrangements with India. It was decided that the matter would be taken to the United Nations, including the Security Council.The NSC also decided to express solidarity on Independence Day (August 14) with the brave Kashmiris and their just struggle for their right to self-determination. While August 15, the independence day of India, would be observed as Black Day.

Later in the day, the Foreign Office issued a press release stating: “Pursuant to the decision of the National Security Committee today, the Government of India has been told to withdraw its High Commissioner to Pakistan.”

The Indian Government has also been informed that Pakistan will not be sending its High Commissioner-designate to India. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Interior Minister Brig (retd) Ijaz Shah, Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood, Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari, Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur, Law Minister Farogh Naseem, Adviser on Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Hayat, Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Vice Chief of the Naval Staff, ISI Director-General Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, ISPR Director General, and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan, secretary Foreign Affairs and other senior officers attended the meeting.