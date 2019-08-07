Woman, alleged paramour killed in Kolai-Palas

MANSEHRA: A man has killed his wife and her alleged paramour in Gugbanda area of Kolai-Palas district on Tuesday night.Sharifullah, according to police, found his wife and Abdul Rasheed in fields and fired at them, leaving both of them dead on the spot and managed to flee from spot.The first information report was registered in the Batara Police Station.

NHA warned: Tehreek-e-Suba Hazara convener Mushtaq Khan has warned the National Highway Authority to avoid creating law and order by resuming toll tax collection at Khatain-da-Galla area. He said that NHA didn’t execute any development project in the district since long and now wanted to create law and order by restarting toll tax collection here.