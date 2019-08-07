close
Thu Aug 08, 2019
Advertisement
OC
Our Correspondent
August 8, 2019

Dacoity

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
August 8, 2019

SIALKOT: A dacoity incident was reported here on Wednesday. Shahid Manzoor Bhatti and his family members were on their way on a car when two armed robbers on a motorcycle stopped them near Mohallah Purana Nagar in the limits of the Kotwali police and looted gold ornaments and cash. Police have registered a case.

