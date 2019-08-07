tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SIALKOT: A dacoity incident was reported here on Wednesday. Shahid Manzoor Bhatti and his family members were on their way on a car when two armed robbers on a motorcycle stopped them near Mohallah Purana Nagar in the limits of the Kotwali police and looted gold ornaments and cash. Police have registered a case.
