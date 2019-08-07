UoM’s masters exam to commence on 27th

PESHAWAR: The MA/MSc annual examination-2019 under the University of Malakand is scheduled to commence from August 27.

According to a statement, roll number slips of all the private and late college candidates as well as regular candidates have been released.

The private and late college candidates should contact their nearest post offices while regular students should contact their colleges/departments to collect their roll number slips. Moreover, roll numbers have also been uploaded on the university’s website www.uom.edu.pk

www.uom.edu.pk. Private candidates can go to their allotted examination centers without having original roll number slip but can download and use roll number slip provided on the university website. However, possession of original CNIC during the examination is mandatory.