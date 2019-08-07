close
Thu Aug 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 8, 2019

Tree plantation drive

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
August 8, 2019

DIR: A non-governmental organisation on Wednesday launched tree plantation and cleanliness campaign in the picturesque Kumrat valley.

Creative Community Development Programme (CCDP) launched the drive to plant trees to maintain the greenery of the scenic Kumrat valley.

The CCDP chief executive officer Asghar Karim, chairman Muhammad Khaliq, former Member Provincial Assembly Muhammad Ali, Shah Khalid Khan, divisional forest officer, Sharingal Sardar Saleh, range officer Sharingal Malik Rahimullah, tehsil member UC Thall Kumrat, tourists, teachers and students took part in the campaign. They planted trees and also collected garbage and disposed of the trash. CCDP Chairman Muhammad Khaliq said that the campaign was organised under the “Clean and Green Pakistan” in collaboration with the Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund. He said the scenic valley beauty was due to its natural forests, which covered the entire area of the Kumrat valley.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar