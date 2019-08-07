Tree plantation drive

DIR: A non-governmental organisation on Wednesday launched tree plantation and cleanliness campaign in the picturesque Kumrat valley.

Creative Community Development Programme (CCDP) launched the drive to plant trees to maintain the greenery of the scenic Kumrat valley.

The CCDP chief executive officer Asghar Karim, chairman Muhammad Khaliq, former Member Provincial Assembly Muhammad Ali, Shah Khalid Khan, divisional forest officer, Sharingal Sardar Saleh, range officer Sharingal Malik Rahimullah, tehsil member UC Thall Kumrat, tourists, teachers and students took part in the campaign. They planted trees and also collected garbage and disposed of the trash. CCDP Chairman Muhammad Khaliq said that the campaign was organised under the “Clean and Green Pakistan” in collaboration with the Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund. He said the scenic valley beauty was due to its natural forests, which covered the entire area of the Kumrat valley.