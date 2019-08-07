close
Thu Aug 08, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 8, 2019

Two brothers kill each other in Lundkhwar

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
August 8, 2019

TAKHTBHAI: Two brothers killed each other over a domestic issue in Lundkhwar area on Wednesday, police said.

They said the wives of Aman Ali and Sabir Ali, sons of Saifullah, were quarrelling over some issue when their husbands woke up.

The sources said that instead of scolding their wives, they took their pistols and fired at each other.

Both of them died on the spot and their father, Saifullah, sustained serious injuries in a bid to stop them from firing on each other, the sources added. The police registered the case and started the investigation.

