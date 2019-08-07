BU holds summer school

Islamabad : Bahria University in collaboration with Amsterdam University of Applied Sciences Netherlands has conducted an exclusive International Summer School on ‘International Business Skills.’ The programme was conducted by Dr. Sander Schroevers, a PhD Professor from Amsterdam University of Applied Sciences. He is a front ranking culture Intelligence Expert and Cross Cultural Business Skills professional.

Students from China and Netherlands joined Bahria University students in International Summer School Programme in which notable top professionals were invited at Bahria University for guest talks. Vice President Corporate and Economic Affairs Jazz, former vice president Marketing PTCL, Director Pakistan China Research Center, Director China Pakistan Economic Corridor and Canadian High Commissioner were invited at Bahria University to deliver guest talks.

The course helped participants in enhancing International Communication skills along with a professional experience of the outside world. The participants learned both theoretical and practical knowledge on how to deal internationally and getting a hands-on experience with various Business and Industry Leaders in the International Business Market.

A recreational trip to beautiful and scenic northern areas was also arranged for participants. Foreign students expressed their gratitude to Bahria University for hosting such a valuable programme. They also praised professionalism, knowledge, culture, landscape beauty and hospitality of Pakistani people. Speaking on the closing ceremony, DG BU Campus Rear Admiral Nasir Mahmood HI(M) said that Bahria University is grooming students to become global citizens of modern world.

Bahria University has academic partnerships with several foreign universities across the globe including United States, Australia, United Kingdom, Italy, Canada, China & Netherlands. These partnerships focus on areas of collaboration in student & faculty exchange programs, joint researches, trainings, internships and joint curriculum development.