Roots signs MoU with WWF to launch Green School Programme

Islamabad : Roots Millennium Education signed an MoU with World Wide Fund for Nature WWF to launch Green School Programme in its schools, says a press release.

The meeting was chaired by Chief Executive of The Millennium Education Chaudhary Faisal Mushtaq, Director Communications & Outreach Sabina Zakir and Rab Nawaz, Senior Director WWF and their team members.

Roots Millennium Education has been supporting WWF to promote environmental education and awareness among the youth in Pakistan. The Green School Programme is a certification model run by WWF Pakistan to engage students and teachers of private and government school in a structured Annual Awareness Programme to foster sense of individual responsibility and accountability in future generation of Pakistan.

Roots Millennium education has been successfully running the Green School Programme with WWF in its schools for the last 10 years. The GSP 2019-20 at RMS is planned for the whole year to give students regular insight into the eco dynamics and the overall environmental challenges faced at global and regional level specifically to broaden students’ scope as a responsible custodian of valuable natural resources and to instill civic responsibility.

Through the GSP, Millennials of The Millennium Education participate in various activities like Spellathons, Documentary Showcasing, Tree Plantation Drives, Cleanliness Drives, Awareness Campaigns, Environmental Competitions, Eco Internships and much more.

Through this network, Roots Millennium Education and WWF expand upon mutual opportunities to learn and implement new and better ways to conserve and serve the environment. The Millennium Education has a global vision when it comes to conservation and holds true to local perspective and needs while accomplishing its work.