Jimmy urges revival of Pakistan Movement spirit

Lahore: Internationally-famed Pakistani artist and peace activist Jimmy Engineer has underlined the dire need for the revival of the spirit of Pakistan Movement in true sense in the prevailing circumstances as the country is passing through most critical juncture of its history.

He said there was a need for renewed spirit for safeguarding, preserving and strengthening the national security, solidarity and integrity of the motherland which continued to face a host of internal and external challenges, problems and threats.

In an interview on the eve of 72nd Independence Day, Jimmy Engineer said, “Demonstrating unity, faith and discipline would surely help us face the external as well as internal threats and challenges. He said Pakistan came into existence as a result of great struggle and sacrifices by millions of Muslim men, women and children under the inspiring leadership of Quaid-i-Azam and the country will remain on the world map forever with the continued blessings and mercy of Almighty Allah.

About his having painted on huge canvasses different aspects of the Partition, creation of new motherland and migration of the Muslims to their new homeland, Jimmy Engineer said that he was proud of having depicted the Pakistan Movement, showing in colours the sufferings and sacrifices of millions of Muslim men, women and children and their migration to the newly-created country amidst hopes and expectations for starting their life afresh in the land of the pious souls.

He said that he regarded the huge Pakistan Movement paintings as his major artistic achievement as these have given him great recognition, appreciation, fame and reputation not only within the country but also the world over as a masterly creative artist.

German music show: Ethnomusicologist, musician and co-founder of Pakistan’s leading comprehensive music symposium -- Lahore Music Meet -- Natasha Noorani is set to represent Pakistan in Germany this month as the only musician from the country for the fifth annual Goethe Talents Programme 2019.

Natasha Noorani will be one of 10 musicians from across the world to participate in the 10-day Goethe Talents Scholarship programme to be held from Aug 14-24 in Berlin. The Goethe Talents Programme 2019 aims to support and connect young, aspiring musical artists, including singer-songwriters, composers and DJs. A cooperation between the Goethe-Institut and 'Pop-Kulture', the scholarship will offer a variety of activities to experience the "music city" Berlin before the actual festival: Studio visits, jam-sessions, short traineeships in selected companies from Berlin’s creative industries, listening sessions and meetings with scholarship holders of the Musicboard Berlin GmbH.