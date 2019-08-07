QAU holds walk to show solidarity with Kashmiris

Islamabad: The Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) organised a walk on its campus to show solidarity with the residents of held Kashmir and condemn the brutalities of occupation forces against them.

QAU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr. Muhammad Ali led the walk. Students, teachers and other staff attended the rally carrying banners inscribed with slogans against Indian cruelties and human rights violations.

The VC said Pakistani people stood firm with the cause of the people of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir. “Today, we have gathered to express solidarity with our Kashmiri brothers and sisters and to condemn the unprecedented cruelties of Indian

forces. We have gathered to raise the voice of innocent people of Kashmir,” he said. On the occasion, the Kashmiri students enrolled in the QAU urged the international community to take serious notice of genocide in the occupied Kashmir.