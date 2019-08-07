ICCI suggests small traders to benefit from FBR’s tax scheme

Islamabad: The FBR has introduced the draft of fixed tax scheme for small traders for their input/suggestions, which was also available on its website in Urdu and English and those small traders who were currently not in the tax net, should take benefit of this scheme to become taxpayers and play more effective role in the economic development of the country.

This was said by Ahmed Hassan Moughal, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry while addressing a delegation of Traders Welfare Association, F-10 Markaz, Islamabad that visited ICCI led by its President Liaquat Butt.

Tahir Abbasi Group Chairman, Akbar Siddiqui Chughtai Patron-in-Chief and others were in the delegation. Ahmed Hassan Moughal said that by availing fixed tax scheme, small traders would not be subjected to audit process and would also get rid of many tax related issues. He said that ICCI was in touch with CDA, MCI, FBR, Police, ICT Administrations and other business related organizations for resolving the key issues of business community and assured that Chamber would keep working hard for the redress of issues of F-10 Markaz and other markets.

Speaking at the occasion, Liaqat Butt, President, Traders Welfare Association, F-10 Markaz, Islamabad said that after Blue Area, F-10 Markaz was the second largest business center of Islamabad and urged that CDA and MCI should focus on its development on modern lines.

He said that roads, footpaths and other infrastructure in F-10 was required to be upgraded to facilitate the growth of business activities. Tahir Abbasi Group Chairman, Akbar Siddique Chughtai Patron-in Chief, Khalid Chaudhry, Ahmed Khan, Raja Abdul Majeed, Ashfaq Hussain Chatha, Malik Rab Nawaz, Yousaf Rajput, Ch. Nadeem ud Din and others also spoke at the occasion and highlighted key issues of F-10 Markaz for their urgent resolution.