Thu Aug 08, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 8, 2019

Two alleged kidnappers arrested

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 8, 2019

HANGU: The police arrested two alleged kidnappers and recovered a man from them in the limits of Doaba Police Station on Wednesday, official sources said. They said that acting on a tip-off, the police party led by Station House Officer Shah Dauran Khan raided a hideout near Wapda Colony. Seeing the police, the kidnappers opened fire on them. However, the police arrested the kidnapers identified as Wazirzada and Rizwanzada. The sources added that the accused kidnapped Mujahidzada last week over a monetary dispute and shifted him to an undisclosed location. The police seized a car and arms used in the crime and started investigation after registering a case.

