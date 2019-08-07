Child dies in Orakzai roof collapse incident

KALAYA: A child was killed and two others sustained injuries when the roof of a house collapsed at Andkhel village in Orakzai tribal district on Wednesday, local sources said. The sources said that the children of Jehanzeb were asleep when the roof collapsed under heavy rain. His three sons, Azhar Ali, Asim Ali and Musaddiq Ali came under its debris. The locals reached the spot and rescued two of them while five-year-old Azhar Ali was dead. The dead and injured were shifted to a local health facility at Andkhel.