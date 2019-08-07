‘Govt bound to complete New Balakot City project in 30 months’

MANSEHRA: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Mohammad Saleem Khan has said that government was bound under Supreme Court’s ruling to complete development of New Balakot City within 30 months.

He also said that he was optimistic that government would fulfill its responsibility within stipulated period. “We are doing our utmost to complete this mega housing project within 30 month time given by apex court in a suo moto notice,” Saleem Khan told reporters following visiting New Balakot City project here on Wednesday. The chief secretary, who was on a two-day tour to Mansehra, also visited the Kaghan valley. He ordered the director of the Kaghan Development Authority to ensure pollution free environment there.

Saleem Khan asked the official in question to ensure that building rules were followed in construction of multistory buildings in Naran. “The tourists from all over the country are visiting Kaghan valley and it is the prime duty of the district administration to check prices of food items and punish those fleecing the tourists,” he said.