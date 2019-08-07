PTI leader, Mishal Malik discuss Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Organiser Saifullah Khan Nyazee met Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik’s wife Mishal Malik at her residence here on Wednesday.

According to details provided by the party’s Central Media Department, Saifullah expressed solidarity with Mashal Malik. During the meeting, Ms Mashal Malik appealed to Saifullah to take up the issue in the United Nations.

She said that Kashmir issue has gained importance in the whole world. She said that Indian troops have unlawfully occupied Kashmir breaking all the rules of the world. Mishal-Malik said that Yasin Malik was in the death cell, and he was not being shifted to the hospital.

On this occasion, Saifullah Nyazee acknowledged that Yasin Malik is a brave man, and he has given a lot of sacrifices for Kashmir. He said that if anyone gets ill, he should get medical facilities even in jail. He assured her that Pakistan will highlight this issue at every forum.

He said that India should try to comprehend the grim situation it had caused owing to its illegal actions and the global community should also understand Kashmir situation. He further said that the PTI will protest in D Chowk on Friday.

Yasin Malik and Mashal-Malik's daughter also appealed and said I need your help to bring my father back and asked to help the Kashmiris.