China watching latest developments on Kashmir: envoy

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing said that the unilateral decision of the Indian government, changing the status of Kashmir will have a very negative repercussion on peace and stability in the region.

“Indian government went to take a unilateral decision, changing the status of Kashmir, this will definitely have negative repercussion. They are closely watching the situation. Both Pakistan and China are working together to maintain peace and stability in the region,” he said.

The ambassador made this statement at the outset of his speech, he delivered at a ceremony held here at the Chinese Embassy, awarding government’s scholarships to the Pakistani students.

The ceremony was attended by newly-appointed Chinese Deputy Head of Mission/Minister Counsellor Pang Chunxue and Director Higher Education Commission (HEC) Mohammad Raza Chohan, besides the recipients of scholars, males and females from various educational institutions of the country. There are a big number of Pakistani students who will be availing themselves of the Chinese government’s scholarships (2019) for different duration, in a variety of disciplines.

Ambassador Yao Jing congratulated the students and hoped that they will act as ambassador of Pakistan during their stay in China to further strengthen their decades’ old deep-rooted partnership. The Sino-Pak relationship was going through from generation to generation, and to this effect the role of the youth had always been highly significant.

The scholarships’ holders, he said will have a good opportunity to understand the Chinese culture and traditions. The education they will receive from China, he hoped will contribute to their future career, and enable them to play a productive role in their country’s socio-economic development, on their return home. He assured that the Chinese embassy will always be supporting to the Pakistani youth in their educational pursuits.