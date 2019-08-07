Opposition terms Indian IHK move bigger tragedy than 1971

ISLAMABAD: The opposition parliamentarians on Wednesday termed the Indian move to change the autonomous status of the Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) a bigger tragedy than the 1971 situation, saying India is trying to implement the Israeli occupation model in Palestine for IHK.

Addressing the joint sitting of parliament, the PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari stated the deteriorating situation in IHK is the second major incident after the separation of the East Pakistan. “The PPP was formed for the cause of Kashmir. Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, after negotiations, took back the land from Indira Gandhi,” said Zardari, adding India will be disintegrated because of Modi’s thinking. “Muslims of India and the IHK now understand the Two-Nation theory of Quaid-e-Azam,” Zardari said. “Does India not know there is tailor-made democracy in Pakistan?" he questioned. "If this situation had happened during my tenure, I would have gone to UAE, China, Russia and Iran. We should keep our friends (close)," he said.

Senator Raza Rabbani of the PPP said since 1947, parliament was kept away from the foreign policy. “Our failure in foreign policy is because of the fact that Pakistan is losing its credibility in the international corridors of powers,” he said. Rabbani said today Pakistan is witnessing the failure of foreign policy framed to the exclusion of parliament resulting in Pakistan as a state losing all its influence among the world powers. He said despite Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit, the UAE ambassador gave sanctification to the revocation of Article 370 by India, while Malaysian prime minister also said they would keep engaged. “ This is because the elite sacrificed national interests and gave priority to their own interests,” he said. He regretted the Prime Minister on Tuesday night constituted a committee with only one elected representative and that is foreign minister. “This committee is not acceptable to us and it will give zero sum policy,” he said. He said there should be committees of the Parliament to take forward the foreign policy of the country.

Quoting a statement of the foreign minister, he said the National Security Committee discussed Article 370, but was not aware that India would take the action in next 24 hours. Rabbani said if the US administration was aware of the fact that Kashmir’s special status would end, the Pakistani premier was not given any hint. “I am surprised how Pakistan accepted the US offer of mediation between the two countries,” he said, adding now the US administration is saying it is the internal matter of India. He said it was an international nexus between Washington, Tel Aviv and New Delhi. “India is now moving forward to genocide, murder, rape and ethnic cleansing,” he said, adding now India would create new strip like Gaza from where there would be influx of refugees. Rabbani said if India continues state terrorism, it would be the genocide of Muslims and they would be converted into minority in Kashmir. “This narrative should be conveyed to the world,” he said. Raza Rabbani called for framing foreign policy in the interest of Pakistan, ending the role of client state as Pakistan could not afford to be the client state of any western country, rebuilding the credibility of Pakistan in the international corridors of power, refuse to accept India as policeman in the region and stop realignment of policy towards Washington.

The Opposition Leader in Senate, Raja Zafarul Haq, said the incumbent government did not take the joint sitting of the Parliament seriously. “When we drew attention of the government to this fact, the prime minister said should he attack India,” he said. The PML-N leader observed that India despite defying the UN Charter and its resolutions, is trying to become permanent member of the UN Security Council. He said the seven-member committee constituted by the prime minister on Kashmir would remain ineffective unless elected representatives are included in it. He pointed out that Pakistan committed a blunder by staying away from the OIC meeting where India was invited as the special guest.

The JUI-F parliamentarian Asad Mahmood said the prime minister did not take the Parliament into confidence on his visits to the United States, China and other countries. He questioned why the Pakistan government could not activate its international lobbies to stop India from undertaking brutal acts in Kashmir. The JUI-F leader said the prime minister demonstrated non-seriousness when it came to taking parliamentary leaders into confidence on India’s February 26 action. “The same attitude was shown yesterday when the joint sitting remained suspended for five hours,” he said. He maintained the people of Pakistan are morally and diplomatically standing by with their Kashmiri brothers. “If America could not conquer Afghanistan by use of force then how can India suppress Kashmiri people,” he said.

Senator Sirajul Haq of the Jamaat-e-Islami said the next claim of India would be on Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan if the PTI government does not take effective measures in the wake of India’s action and its aggressive designs, saying Kashmir is matter of life and death. Siraj said that abrupt statement of President Trump about his offer of mediation between Pakistan and India was pre-planned. “Learning from the history, it will be unwise and useless to believe in the assurances of the US government,” he said. He proposed the government to call an international conference and also form 120 delegations of parliamentarians for international lobbying.

The PML-N parliamentary leader in the Senate Mushahidullah Khan said it is matter of fact and history that Kashmir could not be a part of India as they claim. He extended categorical support to the armed forces and other institutions on Kashmir and lauded their sacrifices for the motherland. The PML-N senator observed that with its action, now India had done away with secularism and is moving towards disintegration. During his speech, Senator Mushahidullah exchanged harsh remarks with the federal minister Fawad Chaudhry which later were expunged by the chair.

The PML-N parliamentary leader in the National Assembly Khawaja Asif said Prime Minister Imran Khan gave many references from history, but one should also learn from history. He said the present government in Pakistan followed a policy of appeasement with India which resulted in the recent Indian action. He alleged the Indian prime minister did not receive calls from his Pakistani counterpart. “Imran Khan was attaching hopes with Modi when he said with his election, he will give a solution to the Kashmir issue,” he said.

Khawaja Asif said instead of referring to history, the prime minister should give his government’s future plans. He questioned ‘meaningful’ silence of the Prime Minister 24 hours after the Indian action, saying the premier was aware as to what is going to happen before his US visit. He said the joint sitting of the Parliament should give a strong message to the people of Kashmir.

Former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said Kashmir is the unfinished agenda of 1947 Independence. “India is using its full might to continue with its occupation of Kashmir and now it is becoming a human tragedy,” he said. The ex-interior minister Senator A Rehman Malik said it was the nexus between Modi and US which brought Pakistan into grey list of the FATF. He said he wrote a letter to the FATF to tell the forum of state terrorism of India, but they responded that they deal with policy matters. Khawaja Saad Rafique of the PML-N said India is pursuing the policy of turning the majority into minority. He questioned how Pakistan, which is facing economic turmoil and political divide, could be able to face biggest challenge to the country. He said the opposition parties, despite all the bitterness, are ready to stand by with the government for the sake of Kashmir cause. He said ‘Kashmir Banay Ga Pakistan’ should be slogan for August 14, the Independence Day of Pakistan.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed in his speech said the recent action from India is the most important development for the south asian subcontinent since 1971 which changed the geography of the region. He said India is trying to implement Israeli occupation model in Palestine for IHK, changing demography and transforming majority into minority. He said the Pakistan's government was caught by surprise, although Modi had publicly announced his intentions in his manifesto. “We were taken in by Trump’s mediation offer which was a decoy and a deception, as the US knew beforehand about the Indian moves, otherwise Trump would have condemned it, like China has done,” he observed.