Thu Aug 08, 2019
AFP
August 8, 2019

‘DPRK stole $2bn for weapons from cyberattacks’

World

AFP
August 8, 2019

UNITED NATIONS, United States: North Korea has stolen up to $2 billion from banks and cryptocurrency exchanges through cyberattacks to fund its nuclear missiles programme, according to a United Nations report seen by AFP on Wednesday.

The UN is investigating at least 35 reported instances of Pyongyang “attacking financial institutions, cryptocurrency exchanges and mining activity designed to earn foreign currency,” it said.

“Large-scale attacks against cryptocurrency exchanges allow the DPRK to generate income in ways that are harder to trace and subject to less government insight and regulation than the traditional banking sector,” the report added.

