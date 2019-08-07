close
Thu Aug 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
August 8, 2019

Forces storm home of ex-Kyrgyzstan president

World

AFP
August 8, 2019

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan: Kyrgyz special forces stormed the compound of former president Almazbek Atambayev on Wednesday and clashed with his supporters, his representative said, as the authorities apparently moved to prosecute the ex-leader on corruption charges after stripping him of immunity.

“This evening special forces attacked Atambayev’s supporters... They opened fire, about 10 people are injured,” a representative of Atambayev’s staff, Guliza Chodubayeva, told AFP.

Prosecutors accuse the former president of making illegal land purchases and corruption, but the defiant Atambayev has gathered supporters at his estate of Koi-Tash outside Bishkek and stepped up security in recent weeks.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World