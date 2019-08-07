Saker confirms interest in England coaching job

LONDON: David Saker, the former England and Australia bowling coach, has said that he would love to succeed Trevor Bayliss as England’s head coach.

Saker, who served as England’s bowling coach from 2010 to 2015, revealed that he made his interest known to Ashey Giles, England’s director of cricket. During his tenure with the team earlier, under the then head coach Andy Flower, Saker had played a key role in England’s 2010-11 and 2013 Ashes triumphs.

“I’d love to do it, but I know a lot of people will be putting their hands up,” Saker told the Stumped podcast on BBC World Service.“I’ve sent Ashley a couple of text messages. That would be awesome, to be even considered to do that job.”