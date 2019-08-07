Forces storm home of ex-Kyrgyzstan president

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan: Kyrgyz special forces stormed the compound of former president Almazbek Atambayev on Wednesday and clashed with his supporters, his representative said, as the authorities apparently moved to prosecute the ex-leader on corruption charges after stripping him of immunity.

“This evening special forces attacked Atambayev’s supporters... They opened fire, about 10 people are injured,” a representative of Atambayev’s staff, Guliza Chodubayeva, told AFP.

Prosecutors accuse the former president of making illegal land purchases and corruption, but the defiant Atambayev has gathered supporters at his estate of Koi-Tash outside Bishkek and stepped up security in recent weeks.