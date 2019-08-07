Karachi crime

For the last couple of months Karachi has dreadfully been in the grip of street crimes. The Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) issued a latest report which says that over 9,000 in Karachi fell prey to street crimes in just three months. Sixty lives were also lost during these incidents. An approximate, 5,813 motorbikes and 345 cars were seized.

The situation is so dire that people are scared to be on the streets even during the day. It is time the police department and high authorities took the necessary action to curb the menace as soon as possible.

Asif Murad Umrani

Karachi