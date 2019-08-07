Price control

I wish to express my deep concern over the skyrocketing prices of essential commodities which have been making the life of common people hard. The Government of Pakistan has failed miserably in its promise of keeping the inflation rate low and prices have been rising unrelentingly. I just wish to ask them what is really happening. The poor are starving and the rich are living luxurious lives. Big businessman and hoarders have been stocking up on essentials to create artificial shortages in the market, which lead to an increase in price.

Fairer-price depots should be set up everywhere and shopkeepers and traders must be ordered to put up the price lists of essential commodities. Black marketers and hoarders should be dealt with sternly. Food should not be wasted on parties and marriages. People should understand the value of simple living and observe it in their daily life. Every step must be taken to check the rise in prices immediately. I appeal to the PM to look into this matter and take steps to alleviate people's troubles.

Muhammad Huzaifa

Karachi