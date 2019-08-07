Security needed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
In Pakistan, 21 percent of healthcare workers are suffering from physical violence. Sometimes, they put their career at risk to fulfill their duties. No one is focusing on the violence faced by health workers. Many nurses are not being treated well and suffering from many problems in our country. I request the government to provide security to healthcare workers and protect them from any threats.
Mahpara A Majeed
Kech
