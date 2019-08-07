close
Thu Aug 08, 2019
August 8, 2019

Security needed

Newspost

 
In Pakistan, 21 percent of healthcare workers are suffering from physical violence. Sometimes, they put their career at risk to fulfill their duties. No one is focusing on the violence faced by health workers. Many nurses are not being treated well and suffering from many problems in our country. I request the government to provide security to healthcare workers and protect them from any threats.

Mahpara A Majeed

Kech

