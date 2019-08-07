Blaming the other

I am getting sick and tired of hearing from the PTI representatives, right from the PM downwards, that the PML-N is responsible for all the ills that our country faces today. Be it the economic situation, the political issues or our relations with India, the onus of the present state of affairs is quickly passed on the previous government's shoulders. The PTI government has been in power for the last one year. It's high time it started taking some responsibility.

The prices of all essential commodities have skyrocketed, beyond a poor man's reach. Imposition of new and additional taxes to please the IMF have added to the miseries of almost all segments of society. Is the PML-N responsible for all this? My request to PTI is that the blame game should end now. Let's look forward and do something for the better future of our new generation.

Cdre (r) Sajjad Ali Shah Bokhari

Islamabad